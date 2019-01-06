News

The Hardy Bucks Are Running From Dublin To Mayo For A Reason Very Close To Their Heart

"I was as near as dead as you can be when I arrived." - This is their story behind the run

On Friday April 19th 2019, Swinford man, Stephen Kelly, Peter Cassidy and friends, will be “On the Rocky Road Again”.

They will begin their three-day fundraising challenge to cover the 240km distance from Beaumont Hospital, Dublin to Castlebar (by running, jogging and walking) to raise funds for the Richmond Intensive Care Unit and St Raphaels children’s ward in Beaumont Hospital.

Comedian Stephen Kelly (Cowboy Lavin), who acted in the RTÉ TV series, ‘The Hardy Bucks’, (which followed the fictional exploits of a group of young Irishmen living in small-town in Mayo) was at home with friends in early 2016 when he collapsed.

He was taken to Mayo General Hospital where it was discovered that that he had a bleed on the brain and was rushed by ambulance to the National Neurosurgical Centre in Beaumont Hospital.

Stephen underwent emergency surgery on arrival and spent a week in intensive care before being released back to Mayo to finish his recovery.

Stephen says, “I was as near as dead as you can be when I arrived at Beaumont Hospital and always said I would do something to thank them for saving my life.

So, I am taking on this challenge, with Peter Cassidy (Frenchtoast) and some well known faces will be joining me along the way. The more people that know about Beaumont Hospital Foundation, the greater their impact, so I am hopeful that this challenge will help raise funds and awareness.”

Local communities in Mayo and Dublin are supporting Stephen and his friends and there will be several gigs and events in the lead up to the challenge.

You can support Stephen by donating to the cause on EveryDayHero and you can follow their journey on Facebook here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

