Dubliners Are Being Urged To Report Locations Of Anyone Sleeping Rough As Temperatures Plummet

People are being urged to report the locations of anyone they see sleeping rough as temperatures are expected to drop as low as -5C in the coming days.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) said it has made extra contingency beds available and has extra staff on the streets engaging with homeless people as part of its ‘extreme weather protocol’.

It's in response to Met Éireann issuing a status yellow snow-ice warning on Tuesday morning and warning of “bitterly cold” weather ahead.



We have activated our Extreme Weather Protocol in response to #StatusYellow Weather Warning https://t.co/b1EACylHVj Please continue to let us know if you see someone sleeping rough in Dublin https://t.co/InoPQOleF5 … This helps #housingfirst teams reach people quickly pic.twitter.com/FIqTanXOT1 — Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) January 29, 2019

Things are supposed to get even worse on Thursday, with experts predicting a 'cold and increasingly windy' day as well as 'significant accumulations' of snow that night and lows of -5C.

If you do see anyone sleeping rough on the streets in Dublin, you can report their details on the DRHE website here.

The Peter McVerry Trust, which is working with the DRHE, highlighted that people can also be directed to their Homeless Café at 12-13 Berkeley Street in Dublin 7, from 10am to 4pm today.

The café has support workers on hand as well as free food, hot drinks, shower and laundry facilities and IT access.

