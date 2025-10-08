House of Guinness cast takes a tour of the city

The cast were joined by a delicious guest along the way.

The House of Guinness cast have taken a tour around the city.

The cast of the number one Netflix series were seen exploring all that Dublin has to offer in new videos posted by Netflix, and they were joined by a delicious guest along the way.

Videos of the cast, which features Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan, and Fionn O’Shea, show them visit an array of Dublin hot spots.

They stopped off at Spindizzy Records in George’s Street Arcade, where they were seen picking out records to represent themselves, their time on the show, and one another.

Some of the records chosen included the Titanic film soundtrack, The Bends by Radiohead, Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter, and Romance by Fontaines D.C..

Remaining at the indoor market, Niamh McCormack and Danielle Galligan were seen having an in-character tarot reading at Amanda Healy Tarot.

Galligan continued through the city taking Emily Fairn on a horse drawn carriage tour of St Stephen’s Green, explaining common Irish slang, such as ‘stop the lights’ and ‘notions’ to the English woman along the way.

Fairn then joined Louis Partridge and Fionn O’Shea and walked the Wolfhounds in Stephen’s Green before heading to the viral 35 Vintage store for some retail therapy on Fade Street.

The trio made their way through the rails of curated vintage pieces, with Partridge picking out some Manchester United jerseys to try on.

In true Irish fashion, the cast went on to enjoy a session in Toner’s pub on Baggot Street with delicious guest, Ballina musician and internet personality, Garron Noone.

Not only has the cast had an exciting press run full of craic agus ceol, but they’re guaranteed to do it all again as the show has been renewed for season two.

House of Guinness is streaming now on Netflix.