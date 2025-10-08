Search icon

News

08th Oct 2025

House of Guinness cast takes a tour of the city

Ava Keady

The cast were joined by a delicious guest along the way.

The House of Guinness cast have taken a tour around the city.

The cast of the number one Netflix series were seen exploring all that Dublin has to offer in new videos posted by Netflix, and they were joined by a delicious guest along the way.

Videos of the cast, which features Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan, and Fionn O’Shea, show them visit an array of Dublin hot spots.

They stopped off at Spindizzy Records in George’s Street Arcade, where they were seen picking out records to represent themselves, their time on the show, and one another.

Some of the records chosen included the Titanic film soundtrack, The Bends by Radiohead, Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter, and Romance by Fontaines D.C..

Remaining at the indoor market, Niamh McCormack and Danielle Galligan were seen having an in-character tarot reading at Amanda Healy Tarot.

@netflixuk what will the tarot cards say about #NiamhMcCormack and #DanielleGalligan 's characters? #HouseOfGuinness ♬ original sound – NetflixUK

Galligan continued through the city taking Emily Fairn on a horse drawn carriage tour of St Stephen’s Green, explaining common Irish slang, such as ‘stop the lights’ and ‘notions’ to the English woman along the way.

Fairn then joined Louis Partridge and Fionn O’Shea and walked the Wolfhounds in Stephen’s Green before heading to the viral 35 Vintage store for some retail therapy on Fade Street.

The trio made their way through the rails of curated vintage pieces, with Partridge picking out some Manchester United jerseys to try on.

@netflixuk Rooooooneeeeeey #HouseOfGuinness ♬ original sound – NetflixUK

In true Irish fashion, the cast went on to enjoy a session in Toner’s pub on Baggot Street with delicious guest, Ballina musician and internet personality, Garron Noone.

Not only has the cast had an exciting press run full of craic agus ceol, but they’re guaranteed to do it all again as the show has been renewed for season two.

House of Guinness is streaming now on Netflix.

Topics:

house of guinness,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

house of guinness

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

By lovindublin

7 nostalgic Netflix rewatches to get you through the Autumn

90s tv

7 nostalgic Netflix rewatches to get you through the Autumn

By Fiona Frawley

The best movies you can watch at home right now to celebrate Pride Month

LGBT

The best movies you can watch at home right now to celebrate Pride Month

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Christmas

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

By Ava Keady

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

dublin bike

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

By Ava Keady

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Entertainment

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

By Ava Keady

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

arson attack

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

By Ava Keady

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Christmas

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

By Ava Keady

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

dublin bike

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

By Ava Keady

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

music

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

By Ryan Jarrett

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Entertainment

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

By Ava Keady

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

food

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

By Ava Keady

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

arson attack

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

By Ava Keady

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

By Sarah McKenna

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

oktoberfest

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Load more stories