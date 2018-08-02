News

HSE Confirm Even More Dublin Cases In "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease

It has claimed the lives of 35 people already and HSE warns that both children and adults are affected

Measles Feb

Dubliners are being warned by the HSE to be extremely vigilant after it was confirmed that there had been two cases of measles in the capital.

Two weeks ago it was confirmed that one adult and one child had been diagnosed but the HSE has confirmed that there has been four more cases in Dublin.

According to the HSE, these four individuals are likely to have developed measles from contact with one of the two earlier cases at hospitals in Dublin.

They are requesting people to continue to be vigilant about measles.

Over 35 people have died because of Measles in Europe in 2018 according to the BBC.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that:

"Measles is highly contagious and is spread easily. The time between exposure to measles and developing the rash is usually 14 days (range 7-21 days). People are infectious from four days before rash starts until four days after."

"Measles can cause chest infections, fits (seizures), ear infections, swelling of the brain and/or damage to the brain."

The Public Health Department gives the following advice on the most effective measures to control the further spread of this potentially serious illness:

Vaccination with measles containing vaccine (MMR):

  • All children should get the MMR vaccine when they are aged 12 months. If any child aged over 12 months has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP.
  • All children should get a second dose of MMR vaccine when they are 4-5 years old or in Junior Infants at school. If any child in Senior Infants or older has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP.
  • Adults under 40 years who have not had measles or have not received 2 doses of MMR vaccine should contact their GP to get the MMR vaccine.
  • Adults over 40 years of age may sometimes be at risk and if such adults never had measles nor a measles containing vaccine they should consider getting the MMR vaccine from their GP.

Measles symptoms include:

  • High fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Red rash that starts on head and spread down the body - this normally starts a few days after onset of illness. The rash consists of flat red or brown blotches, which can flow into each other. It lasts about 4-7 days
  • Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also happen.

Measures to prevent the spread of measles if you think you may have measles:

  • Do not go to work, school or crèche.
  • Stay at home and phone your GP. Tell the doctor or nurse that you think you might have measles.
  • Stop visitors coming to the house to prevent the spread of measles.
  • Pregnant women who have been exposed to measles should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

You can find more information on the matter here.

HSE Measles Ireland Dublin healthcare disease
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

