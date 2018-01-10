If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day

We're sorry to break the bad news...

Fingal County Council has confirmed that a large portion of Howth will be without water for the first half of the day.

Water maintenance will take place between 8am and 4pm and will leave most places in the coastal village without water.

On their website, they said: "Planned water outage in Howth, Wednesday 10th January 2018 to carry out essential maintenance - Water off between 10am - 4pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption."

They also confirmed that Irish Water had been made aware of the water outage.

The following areas have been affected:

Balglass Road

Balkill Drive/Park/Road

Dungriffan Road/Villas

Evora Crescent

Grace O'Malley Drive/Road

Grey's Lane

Harbour View

St. Laurence Road

St. Nessan's Terrace

St. Peter's Terrace

Woodcliff Heights

Surrounding areas have also been affected

READ NEXT: Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening