If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
We're sorry to break the bad news...
Fingal County Council has confirmed that a large portion of Howth will be without water for the first half of the day.
Water maintenance will take place between 8am and 4pm and will leave most places in the coastal village without water.
On their website, they said: "Planned water outage in Howth, Wednesday 10th January 2018 to carry out essential maintenance - Water off between 10am - 4pm.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption."
They also confirmed that Irish Water had been made aware of the water outage.
The following areas have been affected:
- Balglass Road
- Balkill Drive/Park/Road
- Dungriffan Road/Villas
- Evora Crescent
- Grace O'Malley Drive/Road
- Grey's Lane
- Harbour View
- St. Laurence Road
- St. Nessan's Terrace
- St. Peter's Terrace
- Woodcliff Heights
- Surrounding areas have also been affected
