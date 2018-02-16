Ireland's First Supervised Injection Centre Will Be In Dublin

The Government confirmed the news on Friday which is subject to planning permission.

Newstalk is reporting that the Merchants Quay Project in Dublin has been chosen as the best location for Dublin’s first supervised injection centre.

The HSE has awarded the contract to the facility on a pilot basis which is also subject to planning permission.

The Minister of State for Drug Strategy, Catherine Byrne welcomed the news and said that the centre would hopefully reduce the harm that injecting drugs can cause.

“This is an important public health initiative for responding to this reality of people injecting drugs on our streets,” she said.



“This pilot facility seeks to bring vulnerable people into a safe and clean supervised setting while also helping to reduce drug litter and open injecting in our communities.”

The planning process will take around 12 weeks unless local objections occur in which case, it will be brought to An Bord Pleanála.

READ NEXT: Can You Spot Something A Bit Odd About This Cyclist In Dublin?