Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing

The Ireland Simpsons Fans group has over 30k members on Facebook, and is nearly always on point with its memes about everything from the media to politics.

Now the group has knocked it out of the park yet again with an exciting new venture - a range of pro-Repeal Simpsons merch.

Launched earlier this week, the line includes the likes of t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and notebooks.

All of the proceeds will go to the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Ireland Simpsons Fans co-founder, Jack Leahy, said he's happy with the response to the merch so far.

"I'd like to say this idea was well-planned and the result of weeks of SEO and digital marking expertise, but no one who knows what they're doing launches a popular product the week after Christmas," he told Lovin Dublin.

"But they've sold really well, we've sold 300-ish units and mostly tees."

Check out what's on offer here!

