PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik

It has one of the nicest outside areas and it's been destroyed

Storm Erik caused some amount of damage all over the country and while Dublin wasn't the worst area that was hit, this Dublin pub felt the brunt of it.

Kealy's pub in Swords was battered by the storm in an event that saw its outside area completely destroyed.

They seemed very calm about the whole situation though saying that:

"Storm Erik certainly hit with a bang last night🌪🌪🌪.

"Thankfully everything is perfect inside Kealy’s today, only our outside smoking area took a hammering. Anyone else suffer damage over night??"

One local roofing company, kindly said that they'd sort the damage out for them. So, hopefully it's get sorted soon.