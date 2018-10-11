Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs

Kylie has announced new dates for her cancelled shows in Dublin and Belfast.

The pop star had to cancel her shows on the 7th and 8th of October due to a throat infection.

Lovers 💚 I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain. 1/2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 7, 2018

The songstress will now play the 3arena on December 3rd and the SSE Arena Belfast on December 5th with all original tickets valid for the rescheduled dates.

Thank you for all of your kind messages. I'm so pleased to say we now have dates for the rescheduled Irish shows! Dublin will now be on 3rd December & Belfast on the 5th December. Contact your ticket provider for full information. Can’t wait to see you all! 💚 #GoldenTour pic.twitter.com/px2ZiR5vwd — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 11, 2018

At the time people were quite annoyed because the star had cancelled her Dublin gig about six hours before the concert.

She tweeted at 1.55pm. Concert starts at 8pm. So 6 hours notice. If she'd cancelled with 2 days notice you same people would be moaning that she could recover in that time. — andy rosiak (@andyrosiak) October 7, 2018

This happened on one of her last tours too, we were all in our seats in manchester, and she sent her sister out to “sing” us a song!!! — Dan Etheridge (@Obi_Dan_Kenobi) October 8, 2018

Wow...flew all the way from Los Angeles for this... — grace (@heartheartkms) October 7, 2018

The shows will be part of her Golden Tour which kicked off in Newcastle in September.

