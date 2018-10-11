News

Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs

Hurray

Kylie Minogue

Kylie has announced new dates for her cancelled shows in Dublin and Belfast.

The pop star had to cancel her shows on the 7th and 8th of October due to a throat infection.

The songstress will now play the 3arena on December 3rd and the SSE Arena Belfast on December 5th with all original tickets valid for the rescheduled dates.

At the time people were quite annoyed because the star had cancelled her Dublin gig about six hours before the concert.

The shows will be part of her Golden Tour which kicked off in Newcastle in September.

READ NEXT: Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Kylie Minogue Golden Tour 3Arena
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
This South Dublin Shop Sold The Winning €5.7m Lotto Jackpot Ticket
This South Dublin Shop Sold The Winning €5.7m Lotto Jackpot Ticket
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
News

Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
Dublin

If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
News

Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
6 Types Of People It's Absolutely Okay NOT To Invite To Your Wedding
Lifestyle

6 Types Of People It's Absolutely Okay NOT To Invite To Your Wedding

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
News

VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December
What's On

One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group