Late night DART services begin this weekend for Christmas

By Katy Thornton

November 30, 2022 at 5:02pm

Ideal for all those upcoming Christmas parties and nights out.

 

The Christmas season is truly upon us, and given it's our first Christmas with no covid restrictions since 2019, we have a feeling there's going to be a lot of parties. Irish Rail have announced their late night Christmas DART and commuter routes, stating on-site,

"The services will operate across the DART network, as well as Commuter services to Maynooth, Dundalk, and to Kildare (via the Phoenix Park Tunnel)"

These trains will run on Fridays and Saturdays in December, including New Year's Eve.

When:

Friday 2nd & Saturday 3rd December

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th December

Friday 16th & Saturday 17th December

Friday 23rd December

Saturday 31st December

What routes and times:

For late night trains between Friday 2nd and Friday 23rd December

  • 00:30 & 01:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 00:30 & 01:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 00:40 & 01:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 00:20 & 02:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 23:50 & 01:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

For late night trains on Saturday 31st December

  • 01:30 & 02:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 01:30 & 02:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 01:40 & 02:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 01:20 & 03:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 00:50 & 02:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare
Great news for anyone on the DART lines hoping to fully enjoy the Christmas season.

