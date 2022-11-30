Late night DART services begin this weekend for Christmas

Ideal for all those upcoming Christmas parties and nights out.

The Christmas season is truly upon us, and given it's our first Christmas with no covid restrictions since 2019, we have a feeling there's going to be a lot of parties. Irish Rail have announced their late night Christmas DART and commuter routes, stating on-site,

"The services will operate across the DART network, as well as Commuter services to Maynooth, Dundalk, and to Kildare (via the Phoenix Park Tunnel)"

These trains will run on Fridays and Saturdays in December, including New Year's Eve.

🎄 Starting this Friday night, late night DART and Commuter services are back for this festive season, Fridays and Saturdays from 2nd to 23rd December, and on New Year’s Eve.



ℹ️ Full details of services below or online at https://t.co/AzbgQsOw7N pic.twitter.com/2Jajg4884N — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 30, 2022

When:

Friday 2nd & Saturday 3rd December

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th December

Friday 16th & Saturday 17th December

Friday 23rd December

Saturday 31st December

What routes and times:

For late night trains between Friday 2nd and Friday 23rd December

00:30 & 01:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

from serving all stations to 00:30 & 01:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

from serving all stations to 00:40 & 01:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly , and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

from serving , and all stations from 00:20 & 02:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

from serving all stations to 23:50 & 01:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

For late night trains on Saturday 31st December

01:30 & 02:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

from serving all stations to 01:30 & 02:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

from serving all stations to 01:40 & 02:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly , and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

from serving , and all stations from 01:20 & 03:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

from serving all stations to 00:50 & 02:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Great news for anyone on the DART lines hoping to fully enjoy the Christmas season.

Header image via Flickr

