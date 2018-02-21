Latest Proposal From Dublin Bus Will Anger LOTS of Dubliners

There's no other solution to the traffic gridlock it seems.

Don't get us started about Dublin City and its traffic problems.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Dublin Bus believe that cars need to be banned from bus lanes for longer each day in a bid to ease the chronic traffic problem in the capital.

The company have been discussing the matter with Dublin City Council and believe this is the only solution to the grid-lock.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan has said that the current state means that the city is in a transport crisis: "It isn't just a small blip. We have a real problem."



This comes after news on Tuesday that 10 more bus routes would be diverted away from College Green in a bid to ease the gridlock.

It may solve the problem for those who rely on buses, but what about those who drive to work?

The saga rages on.

