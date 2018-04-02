News

Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland

Rain, sleet, snow. You name it, it's all being forecast.

Rain

Just when you thought your Bank Holiday blues couldn't get any more bluer, Met Éireann comes along to tell you that, leaving the house would not be a good idea, unless you want to get soaked.

They have issued a Weather Advisory for the whole of Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday

They say that: "Scattered heavy showers will lead to treacherous driving conditions and spot flooding, especially over Leinster, where an additional 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is possible."

"Rain and sleet persisting in the north and northwest too, with hill snow possible."

The warning was issued at 12pm on Monday and will remain in place until 9pm on Monday night. 

As the week goes on, it looks as though the rain is going to be lingering about the capital for the next while. 

There is almost a 100% chance of a washout for the entire day on Wednesday and in the night time, temperatures could drop to as low as -2 degrees, which would leave the roads lethal on Thursday morning. 

Friday too will also see heavy showers in Dublin but temperatures will slowly begin to rise to just over ten degrees with the weekend set to stay dry.

It's going to be a longggg week.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

