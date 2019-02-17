News

VIDEOS: A Protest Took Place Last Night Outside Leo Varadkar's House In Castleknock And Gardaí Were Called

This comes just one week after Simon Harris was "trapped in his own home" by protestors

Leo Varadkar Protest House

A group of 'yellow vest' protestors gathered outside Leo Varadkar's house on Saturday night in Castleknock.

They stood outside the Taoiseach's house and held what they called a "silent vigil".

Several live videos were shared by a Facebook group called Yellow Vest Ireland who said that they were holding the "intervention" and "Praying that Leo will see the error of his ways in an attempt to save many a Homeless life on our Irish streets.

A member of the Gardaí can be seen asking the protestors to leave in one of the videos as they were drawing a lot of attention to themselves, making cars beep which was disturbing the residential area.

The group also held up signs saying "free Ben Gilroy", an anti-eviction activist who was jailed for three months at the start of January for failing to comply with a High Court order.

This comes exactly one week after footage showed that protestors "trapped" Simon Harris in his own home with his wife and three-week old baby inside.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

