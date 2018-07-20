News

Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer

They went to town on him on the front page of Friday morning's paper.

Leo Varadkar July

Irish people were very annoyed with the front page of Friday morning's UK version of The Irish Sun.

In it, Varadkar was branded as an "air head" because of his comments on Brexit and the impact it would have on flying.

People said that the piece gave way for anti-Irish comments and that the newspaper was choosing to not let facts get in the way of "xenophobia"

It was something that seemed to bother everyone, except the Taoiseach himself.

Varadkar said to The Irish Independent that: "No, I don't get bothered about what appears in British tabloids,"

"I am always of the view that if somebody engages in name calling it is probably because they don't want to talk about the substance.

"I am not the slightest bit concerned about some of that language that we are seeing coming out of London.

"Of course there are going to be twists and turns along the way but we are all working very hard to come up with a solution."

It looks like Varadkar will not be getting sucked into any back and forths with the media on the matter.

READ NEXT: HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Leo Varadkar Ireland the sun Newspaper media Brexit Taoiseach
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon
Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon
Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover
Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
Sponsored

12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
Dublin

Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
News

Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group