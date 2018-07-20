Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer

They went to town on him on the front page of Friday morning's paper.

Irish people were very annoyed with the front page of Friday morning's UK version of The Irish Sun.

In it, Varadkar was branded as an "air head" because of his comments on Brexit and the impact it would have on flying.

People said that the piece gave way for anti-Irish comments and that the newspaper was choosing to not let facts get in the way of "xenophobia"

It was something that seemed to bother everyone, except the Taoiseach himself.

Varadkar said to The Irish Independent that: "No, I don't get bothered about what appears in British tabloids,"

"I am always of the view that if somebody engages in name calling it is probably because they don't want to talk about the substance.

"I am not the slightest bit concerned about some of that language that we are seeing coming out of London.

"Of course there are going to be twists and turns along the way but we are all working very hard to come up with a solution."

It looks like Varadkar will not be getting sucked into any back and forths with the media on the matter.

