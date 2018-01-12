Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It

Earlier today Michael D Higgins presented Liam Neeson with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad.

The actor received the honour for his work with UNICEF, for promoting Irish tourism and raising the country's profile overseas.

Michael D made a lovely speech praising the "splendid Irish man", whom he said was a a "worthy recipient".

But it was this Tweet from the office of the President that caught our eye...

On Friday, President Higgins will present Liam Neeson with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award.



Two years ago, the President also praised Liam Neeson's ‘very particular set of skills'. See https://t.co/rzwRPFO7lh pic.twitter.com/yDiRlrNTE4 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 11, 2018

We don't know how appropriate it is for Áras an Uachtaráin to make a Taken reference, but we're loving it.

