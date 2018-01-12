News

Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It

Gas.

Michael And Liam

Earlier today Michael D Higgins presented Liam Neeson with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad. 

The actor received the honour for his work with UNICEF, for promoting Irish tourism and raising the country's profile overseas. 

Michael D made a lovely speech praising the "splendid Irish man", whom he said was a a "worthy recipient". 

But it was this Tweet from the office of the President that caught our eye...

We don't know how appropriate it is for Áras an Uachtaráin to make a Taken reference, but we're loving it.

READ NEXT: Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

