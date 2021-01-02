Close

Liam Reilly, the writer of Summer in Dublin, has passed away aged 65

By James Fenton

January 2, 2021 at 11:34am

The family of Bagatelle lead singer Liam Reilly, who wrote the hit Summer in Dublin, have confirmed that he has passed away at the age of 65.

In a statement, the musician's family said: 'With sad hearts, the family of Liam Reilly, musician, songwriter and frontman of Bagatelle, wish to confirm that he passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on January 1, 2021.

"We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many. We ask that you respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

A native of Dundalk, Reilly formed Bagatelle in 1978, along with Wally McConville, Ken Doyle and John O'Brien. He also came second in the 1990 Eurovision Song Contest with his song Somewhere In Europe.

Summer In Dublin was perhaps Bagatelle's best-known song and other hits included Second Violin and Lesson Street Lady. Rest in peace, Liam Reilly.

