Dubliners Warned About Terrible Late Night Longitude Attacks

"The weekend is now ruined for these people but they wanted me to warn other festival goers."

Longitude is currently well underway as Post Malone and Co ripped up the stage in Marlay Park.

The week-long concert is a non-camping event, meaning festival goers have to go and come back especially if they have more than a one-day ticket.

The last act finishes up shortly around half 10/11 and a late night return could see people coming home in the early hours of the next morning.

Councillor Sharon Tolan received a message from two girls who were attacked on their way home from the concert in Skerries.

She said that: "Two young girls returning from Longitude Friday night were robbed by two men with baseball bats in a car in the Skerries area.

"Awful experience for these two lovely girls just out enjoying themselves. While the weekend is now ruined for these two, they wanted me to warn other festival goers!

"Please be careful, travel in groups and stick together. If you’re on a bus, ensure you have a taxi or lift from where the bus drops you. Be safe."

If you're hitting up the festival this weekend, be extremely careful.

