News

Dubliners Warned About Terrible Late Night Longitude Attacks

"The weekend is now ruined for these people but they wanted me to warn other festival goers."

Longitude July Main

Longitude is currently well underway as Post Malone and Co ripped up the stage in Marlay Park.

The week-long concert is a non-camping event, meaning festival goers have to go and come back especially if they have more than a one-day ticket.

The last act finishes up shortly around half 10/11 and a late night return could see people coming home in the early hours of the next morning.

Councillor Sharon Tolan received a message from two girls who were attacked on their way home from the concert in Skerries.

She said that: "Two young girls returning from Longitude Friday night were robbed by two men with baseball bats in a car in the Skerries area.

"Awful experience for these two lovely girls just out enjoying themselves. While the weekend is now ruined for these two, they wanted me to warn other festival goers!

"Please be careful, travel in groups and stick together. If you’re on a bus, ensure you have a taxi or lift from where the bus drops you. Be safe."

If you're hitting up the festival this weekend, be extremely careful.

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

longitude Festival Dublin attack Music
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dubliners Warned About Terrible Late Night Longitude Attacks
Dubliners Warned About Terrible Late Night Longitude Attacks
Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"
Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"
News

Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"
Here's Where You Can Get Free Pizza This Sunday In Dublin
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Free Pizza This Sunday In Dublin
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
News

PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
Amazing News For The Dubs Ahead Of Clash With Donegal
Dublin

Amazing News For The Dubs Ahead Of Clash With Donegal

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group