A Dog Took The DART Into Town On His Own Today And Staff Are Searching For His Owner

Irish Rail is appealing for information after a dog got the DART into the city centre from the southside on his own this morning.

The pup was discovered after getting off the DART at Pearse Station and it’s believed he may have boarded somewhere before Sandymount station between 7am and 7.30am.

He’s currently being looked after by station staff and the DSPCA has also been contacted as the search for his owner continues.

This little customer boarded a DART on southside this morning and got off at Pearse, currently being looked after by station staff. Is it yours? #lostdog pic.twitter.com/vxJsYv2F55 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 10, 2019

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told The Indpendent, “No one has come to collect him yet, so he is still in Pearse station.

“We have alerted the DSPCA. He has no collar or identification, so we are not sure if he is a stray or someone’s pet.”

Back in April, another adventurous little dog named Hamish was discovered by Irish Rail staff after hopping on the train from Sallins to Heuston.

Thankfully, he was soon happily reunited with his owners after making headlines around Ireland.

