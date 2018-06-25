Lovin Media Group Is Hiring An Agency Sales Account Manager
Want to work with us?
Fancy working for one of the fastest growing media brands in the country?
As Account Manager (Agency Sales) you will be a key member of the team leading the growth of our agency business.
THE ROLE
- Join a rapidly expanding Agency Sales team that is driving the growth of the group Develop and nurture key agency relationships throughout Ireland
- Conceptualise and sell award-winning, innovative advertising campaigns Work with some of the biggest brands in the world on delivering their key activations to our engaged audience
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of key advertising trends and spends in Ireland Help us shape and define key strategy and growth mechanics that will propel the business to further success.
THE SKILLS
- 2+ years of Agency Sales experience
- Be an outgoing, passionate person with a flair for frontline selling
- Have an ability to lead others and inspire high performance
- Be highly organised and autonomous Be an exceptional written and spoken communicator
- Be comfortable and energised operating in a fast paced environment
THE BENEFITS
- Competitive salary
- Revenue-linked bonus scheme
- Compensation reviews – great work is rewarded!
- Contemporary work environment break out areas with great facilities including
- On Site changing and shower facilities, breakout areas, in office bicycle storage and a beer tap!!
- Equipment provided and anything else needed to help you do your job better
To apply:
Email a copy of your CV to employme@lovin.com and include a paragraph explaining why you would be awesome at this job.
