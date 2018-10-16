Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year

Constant congestion on the M50 could soon be a thing of the past as new measures are put in place to get traffic flowing.

The Times Irish Edition reports that motorists on Ireland's busiest road (or car park as some would describe it) will be encouraged to 'drive slower to move faster' with Transport Infrastructure Ireland introducing variable speed limits between 60 and 80 km/h in order to improve traffic flow.

The speed limits would change throughout the day depending on how heavy traffic is at the time. New legislation to allow Gardaí to enforce the new rules is currently being planned with the aim of introducing the changes next year.

Hopefully the new system will see the end of those stressful mornings and evenings getting to and from work. Do you think the new speed limits will be beneficial? Let us know in the comments.

