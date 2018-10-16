News

Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year

This could be a game changer...

Image1

Constant congestion on the M50 could soon be a thing of the past as new measures are put in place to get traffic flowing.

The Times Irish Edition reports that motorists on Ireland's busiest road (or car park as some would describe it) will be encouraged to 'drive slower to move faster' with Transport Infrastructure Ireland introducing variable speed limits between 60 and 80 km/h in order to improve traffic flow.

The speed limits would change throughout the day depending on how heavy traffic is at the time. New legislation to allow Gardaí to enforce the new rules is currently being planned with the aim of introducing the changes next year.

Hopefully the new system will see the end of those stressful mornings and evenings getting to and from work. Do you think the new speed limits will be beneficial? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ''Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

M50 new rules speed limits
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
PIC: This Berlin Shop Name Would Make Any Dubliner Spit Out Their Tea Laughing
PIC: This Berlin Shop Name Would Make Any Dubliner Spit Out Their Tea Laughing
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
A Man Was Filmed Narrowly Escaping A Collision After Running Between A Bus And Truck On The Quays
A Man Was Filmed Narrowly Escaping A Collision After Running Between A Bus And Truck On The Quays
This South Dublin Shop Is Celebrating Selling Last Night's €294k Lotto Ticket
This South Dublin Shop Is Celebrating Selling Last Night's €294k Lotto Ticket
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments
Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments
Here's Your Chance To Be In A Christmas TV Ad With A Popular Band
Here's Your Chance To Be In A Christmas TV Ad With A Popular Band
"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig
"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Divided About It
Pics

PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Divided About It
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
News

There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
News

PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Sponsored

First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group