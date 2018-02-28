Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning

The Beast from the East is here and Met Eireann has issued a Status Red Weather Warning for Dublin.

There will be "significant disruption" to Dublin Bus services this morning, with services operating on main corridors due to dangerous road conditions.

You can find the list of services affected here.

The Luas is also running an "extremely limited" service at the moment, with no trams running to and from Saggart.

Their website is experiencing issues and has not been updated so check their Twitter page for updates.

#Luas Red and Green lines operating a vey limited service today. No service at the moment to and from Saggart. Website is down. — Luas (@Luas) February 28, 2018

All Iarnrod Eireann services except Cobh to Cork are running.

Passengers have been told to expect some delays as snow is cleared from points.

Delays at the moment include:

10-15 minute delays to Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock services due to points issues at Newbridge

10-25 minute delays to Maynooth line services due to earlier points issue

Passengers with tickets for disrupted Dublin Bus routes can use them on Northside DART services.

