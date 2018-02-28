News

Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning

Here's the full list of disrupted routes

Luas Harcourt

The Beast from the East is here and Met Eireann has issued a Status Red Weather Warning for Dublin. 

There will be "significant disruption" to Dublin Bus services this morning, with services operating on main corridors due to dangerous road conditions. 

You can find the list of services affected here

The Luas is also running an "extremely limited" service at the moment, with no trams running to and from Saggart. 

Their website is experiencing issues and has not been updated so check their Twitter page for updates. 

All Iarnrod Eireann services except Cobh to Cork are running. 

Passengers have been told to expect some delays as snow is cleared from points. 

Delays at the moment include: 

  • 10-15 minute delays to Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock services due to points issues at Newbridge
  • 10-25 minute delays to Maynooth line services due to earlier points issue

Passengers with tickets for disrupted Dublin Bus routes can use them on Northside DART services.

READ NEXT: Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

public transport dublin bus Luas
Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
Adverse Weather Conditions Leaves Dublin Airport Bound Passengers Stuck For 24 Hours
Adverse Weather Conditions Leaves Dublin Airport Bound Passengers Stuck For 24 Hours
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Attention Road Users - The Following Roads Will Be Closed In North Dublin This Sunday
Attention Road Users - The Following Roads Will Be Closed In North Dublin This Sunday
This Dublin Dealz Store Has Been Forced To Close Its Doors
This Dublin Dealz Store Has Been Forced To Close Its Doors
People Are Being Urged To Report The Locations Of Homeless People Ahead Of Heavy Snow
People Are Being Urged To Report The Locations Of Homeless People Ahead Of Heavy Snow
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Dealing With A Serious Blaze In The Mountains
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Dealing With A Serious Blaze In The Mountains
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
Abercrombie & Fitch Has Responded To The Rumours About It Closing
Abercrombie & Fitch Has Responded To The Rumours About It Closing
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
News

Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
Food and Drink

PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
News

The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?
Dublin

PIC: Have You Spotted This Massive "Free Gaff" Mural In Dublin?

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin