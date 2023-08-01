Disruption to Luas services over August bank holiday due to 'engineering works'

If you've got big plans for the long weekend, might want to check these disruptions won't affect you.

Another bank holiday weekend, another set of engineering works to be completed on the Luas line, suspending services.

From Saturday August 5th to Monday August 7th, there will be no Green Line Luas services between stops St Stephen's Green and Beechwood. According to the Luas website, this is to accommodate "engineering works" taking place.

To accommodate Luas engineering works, Luas Green Line Stops between St. Stephen's Green and Beechwood will be closed on Sat 5th Aug, Sun 6th Aug, and Bk Hol Mon 7th Aug. Valid Luas tickets will be accepted by Dublin Bus. See https://t.co/U5dxBeHzXm #Luas pic.twitter.com/3Uzu3JmGIq — Luas (@Luas) July 31, 2023

All valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus for the duration of these disruptions.

The Red Luas Line will not be affected by these essential works and will operate as normal over the weekend.

On both the Red and Green Lines, trams will run Sunday Operating Hours on Monday 7th August due to the Bank Holiday.

Luas engineering works have been taking place over bank holiday weekends between St Stephen's Green and Beechwood for the last couple of months. According to their website, the works are to ensure the Luas can deliver a safe, reliable tram service, and it is more beneficial for them to work across three consecutive days.

