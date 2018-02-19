Luas Finally Releases The Good News That We've Been Waiting For

The Journal is reporting that Luas has finally fixed the problem that had been annoying commuters a lot over the past few weeks.

Luas states that it has fixed a problem that seen real-time displays at some of its stops not working leaving an ultimate headache for those relying on that mode of transport.

The issue angered commuters who were left frustrated as they did not know when the next one would be arriving.

It had been ongoing for a number of weeks and a similar problem also happened with real-time information on the Luas website and apps.

In a response to queries from the publication on Monday, a spokesperson for Luas operator Transdev said: “all the passenger information displays are now working again”.

One less thing to worry about on your morning commute from now on.

