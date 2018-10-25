PIC: You'll Be Happy You Weren't On This Luas Journey This Week

No transport story should ever have the word 'crotch' in it

There's nothing you want more than a peaceful transport journey no matter where you're going.

You just want to stick in your headphones, or hit play on YouTube or Netflix and occupy your journey with Social Media, TV or Music.

But sometimes, a journey will be so disruptive that even those distractions won't be enough to bring you to a place of tranquility.

And most times, it could be something that's happening outside the tram that grabs your attention.

Anton Savage - Former Today FM Presenter - was on the Luas lately and was treated to many sights as he tried to get to his destination.

The Luas halts but everything else begins:

The Luas halts - carriage is treated to a view of two guys smoking heroin in a phone box (they were unperturbed by the audience). Thankfully the tension was broken when a man stopped shouting at his girlfriend to empty an entire aerosol of Lynx into his crotch.

Just his crotch.



Just his crotch. — Anton Savage (@AntonSavageShow) October 24, 2018

Because no transport story should ever end with the words 'just his crotch'.

