PIC: You'll Be Happy You Weren't On This Luas Journey This Week

No transport story should ever have the word 'crotch' in it

Luas

There's nothing you want more than a peaceful transport journey no matter where you're going.

You just want to stick in your headphones, or hit play on YouTube or Netflix and occupy your journey with Social Media, TV or Music.

But sometimes, a journey will be so disruptive that even those distractions won't be enough to bring you to a place of tranquility.

And most times, it could be something that's happening outside the tram that grabs your attention.

Anton Savage - Former Today FM Presenter - was on the Luas lately and was treated to many sights as he tried to get to his destination.

The Luas halts but everything else begins:

"The Luas halts - carriage is treated to a view of two guys smoking heroin in a phone box (they were unperturbed by the audience).

"Thankfully the tension was broken when a man stopped shouting at his girlfriend to empty an entire aerosol of Lynx into his crotch.

"Just his crotch."

Because no transport story should ever end with the words 'just his crotch'.

PIC: You'll Be Happy You Weren't On This Luas Journey This Week
PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay
PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street

