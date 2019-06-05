Main Road Through Phoenix Park Could Be Closed To Motorists If Plans Go Ahead

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is proposing the closure of Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park to make way for a funicular railway.

If plans go ahead, the road would be closed to motorists and would only be used by a driverless shuttle bus or train.

Chesterfield Avenue is regularly used as a route into the city for motorists living in Castleknock, the Navan Road and surrounding areas. Fianna Fáil Councillor Howard Mahony told Independent.ie that the planned shuttle service would not be a ‘suitable substitution for the closure of the avenue.’

He added that motorists in Castleknock ‘will drive to the bus, dump the car and we’ve had situations where we have had ambulances that can’t get through.’

More information on the proposed plans can be found here.

READ NEXT: This Cafe On The Northside Has The Nicest Vegan Toast Ever