Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
Reports circulating suggest that a car has entered water.
UPDATED: 9:35pm.
Emergency crews have located a car that entered the water at Howth pier and believe that there is one person inside the car.
The Irish Independent is reporting that a major search and rescue operation is taking place in Howth.
Reports circulating suggest that a car entered water on Wednesday evening and was first reported at around 5:15pm.
Members of the RNLI, Dublin Fire Brigade and garda water unit are currently attending the scene.
We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Lp80Xt5zku— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 24, 2018
Dublin Fire Brigade stated on Twitter that: "We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics"
More to follow.
Comments