News

Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth

Reports circulating suggest that a car has entered water.

Howth Jan

UPDATED: 9:35pm.

Emergency crews have located a car that entered the water at Howth pier and believe that there is one person inside the car.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a major search and rescue operation is taking place in Howth.

Reports circulating suggest that a car entered water on Wednesday evening and was first reported at around 5:15pm. 

Members of the RNLI, Dublin Fire Brigade and garda water unit are currently attending the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade stated on Twitter that: "We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI  @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics"

More to follow. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion
The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Made A Highly Unusual Rescue From Storm Georgina
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Made A Highly Unusual Rescue From Storm Georgina
Ah Here - Turns Out We've Been Getting Overcharged By The Luas This Whole Time
Ah Here - Turns Out We've Been Getting Overcharged By The Luas This Whole Time
Looks Like South Dublin Could Be Getting an Ikea In The Near Future
Looks Like South Dublin Could Be Getting an Ikea In The Near Future
People Had To Be Evacuated From Flats In Coolock Because Of A Fire Last Night
People Had To Be Evacuated From Flats In Coolock Because Of A Fire Last Night
Parts Of Dublin Are Flooded In The Aftermath Of Storm Georgina
Parts Of Dublin Are Flooded In The Aftermath Of Storm Georgina
A Fault In The Luas Is Causing Major Problems For Commuters This Morning
A Fault In The Luas Is Causing Major Problems For Commuters This Morning
Dublin Bus Announce Route Diversion Due To 'Antisocial Behaviour'
Dublin Bus Announce Route Diversion Due To 'Antisocial Behaviour'
Scientologists Accused Of 'Targeting Children' In Dublin As They Apply For Playground Planning Permission
Scientologists Accused Of 'Targeting Children' In Dublin As They Apply For Playground Planning Permission
Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
PIC: Gardaí Seize €2.7 Million Worth Of Cannabis in Dublin
Dublin

PIC: Gardaí Seize €2.7 Million Worth Of Cannabis in Dublin
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
News

Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
Dublin Sisters Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin

Dublin Sisters Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
This Issue Is Certain To Stir The Northside V Southside Rivalry In Dublin Once Again
Dublin

This Issue Is Certain To Stir The Northside V Southside Rivalry In Dublin Once Again

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
News

Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin