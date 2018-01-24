Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth

UPDATED: 9:35pm.

Emergency crews have located a car that entered the water at Howth pier and believe that there is one person inside the car.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a major search and rescue operation is taking place in Howth.

Reports circulating suggest that a car entered water on Wednesday evening and was first reported at around 5:15pm.

Members of the RNLI, Dublin Fire Brigade and garda water unit are currently attending the scene.



Dublin Fire Brigade stated on Twitter that: "We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics"

