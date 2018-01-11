Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020

Worth taking note of if you're a regular user of this piece of road.

Gardaí have announced that major roadworks have commenced on the M7 Motorway and will last until 2020.

Gardaí are appealing to all motorists to be vigilant and obey temporary speed limits in place. Currently, there is a 60km speed limit in place between Junction 9 and Junction 10 but as work goes on, the road layout and speed limit will change.

As the road works will be carried out all day, the speed limit will apply 24/7. The Gardaí say that their primary focus is on preservation of life while reducing the obvious danger to workers on site and to all road users.

One motorist has already been arrested for driving at 141km in the new 60km zone.

As a result of the roadworks, there will be no hard shoulder in place on parts of the M7 motorway as it would make it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may occur.

