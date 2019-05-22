Man Injured By Low Hanging Election Poster In City Centre

A man drew blood after colliding with a low-hanging election poster on Ha’Penny Bridge in Dublin City Centre.

David O’Callaghan was walking along the bridge when his ear scraped past the election poster which was hanging on a pole.

He collided with the poster after jumping out of the way of someone else on the bridge.

O’Callaghan, who is 6ft 2, explained that low hanging election posters are a hazard to passers-by.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve come across problems with election posters.

“Corrugated plastic is sharp and when I clipped myself on the poster, I drew blood.

“The corners on the poster had been cut off. This was probably done by the candidate in order to get rid of the four edges but in fact, it made the edges even sharper.”

David explained that he didn’t get a chance to see who’s poster it was, but did point out that similar incidents have happened before.

“It’s happening all over the place. I am constantly seeing posters that are only five or six foot high. It’s a hazard,” he said.

It has also been reported that election posters have been blocking traffic lights and signs. According to the Journal, Dublin City Council has received over 100 complaints relating to poorly placed election posters.

Dublin City Council advises that posters be hung at a minimum height of 2.3 metres above footpaths and cycle tracks.

Meanwhile, the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) Head of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns, Kevin Kelly, said that candidates are showing, “blatant disregard for electoral law and in particular the safety of people with impaired vision.”

Local elections are due to take place on Friday, May 24, the same day as the European elections and the referendum on divorce.