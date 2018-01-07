Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N4 inbound, Lucan this morning at 2.15am.

A man in his late 40s was killed when his car left the road and struck a wall.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardtown Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Lucan Garda Station at 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.