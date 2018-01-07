News

Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning

Gardai are appealing for witnesses

Shutterstock 555866047

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N4 inbound, Lucan this morning at 2.15am.

A man in his late 40s was killed when his car left the road and struck a wall.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardtown Hospital where a post mortem will take place. 

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Lucan Garda Station at 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February
Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
Major Traffic Restrictions Are Set To Be Put In Place In This Part Of Dublin City
Major Traffic Restrictions Are Set To Be Put In Place In This Part Of Dublin City
A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Feature

10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
Lifestyle

Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
Five Reasons Why Every Dubliner Needs This Mini Raclette Cheese Grill In Their Life
Food and Drink

Five Reasons Why Every Dubliner Needs This Mini Raclette Cheese Grill In Their Life
PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
News

PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin