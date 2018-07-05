News

Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin

The man is currently in hospital.

Gardai

Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing for information following the assault of a man during an incident in the Clanbrassil Street Lower area on the 4th of July.

At approximately 10.40pm, Gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment complex on Clanbrassil Street Lower where a 30-year-old local man was found to have sustained a number of stab wounds.

He was treated by Emergency Services and was removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

As of 9am, his condition was understood to be stable.

It is not initially clear to investigators where the assault took place but a crime scene was later discovered and preserved at nearby St Vincent Street. The scene will be examined by local scenes of crime personnel.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station (01) 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

gardai Kevin Street Hospital attack
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

