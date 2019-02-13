"Conor McGregor Is Spreading His Seed All Over Ireland, Impregnating Ladies And Not Claiming Them" Says Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum has responded to a recent dig from Conor McGregor which poked fun at an illness of his.

Gastelum recently had staph infections.

These are caused by staphylococcus bacteria that is found on the skin or in the actual nose itself.

The infection does not cause a serious problem but can end up being life-threatening if it was to enter a person's bloodstream, bones, joints, lungs or heart.

This was not the case for the fighter, however.

The fighter went on to coin himself the 'undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion' while wearing the belt at a recent press conference but this was a title that did not sit well with McGregor

McGregor took to Twitter to say:

"Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete.

"Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands. Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt.

"Immediately."

Speaking on the 'Ariel Helwani MMA Show', Gastelum responded to McGregor’s tweet by saying that:

“He’s spreading his seed all over Ireland, impregnating ladies and not claiming them. That dude’s a leper. Forget him.”

