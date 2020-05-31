Met Éireann urges public to 'seek shade during midday hours' as temperatures soar

It's set to be another hot day today and Met Éireann is advising the public to 'seek shade during midday hours' as temperatures soar.

The mercury is set to reach 26 degrees today and the Solar UV Index is expected to be high. Met Éireann has advised the public that 'protection is required' and that people should 'seek shade during midday hours, apply sunscreen and cover up with protective clothing.'

Solar UV Index for Sunday 31st May : High countrywide. Heed advice below. pic.twitter.com/wVbQJ0j7Xy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 31, 2020

Met Éireann's forecast for today reads: 'Dry, warm and sunny. Highest temperatures generally between 22 and 26 degrees with a light to moderate east to southeast breeze. It will be a little cooler along east and south coasts due to the onshore breezes.'

Tomorrow is expected to be even hotter, with highs of 27 degrees before things cool down a bit from Wednesday onwards. A detailed outlook for the coming days can be found here.