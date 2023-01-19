Michael Flatley shares health update following his release from hospital

Flatley was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer for which he needed surgery.

Irish dancing star and Riverdance creator Michael Flatley has shared a positive health update after he revealed that he has cancer earlier this month.

In a statement, his family said that he has an "aggressive form of cancer", and that he has undergone surgery.

Now, thankfully, Michael says that he has been released from hospital and is "on the mend".

He shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.

"I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend."

A statement shared on his behalf by his family had previously stated that he was receiving excellent care.

It read: "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.

"No further comments will be made at this time.

"We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord."

Michael Flatley first grew to fame following his performance on the intermission show during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest which was held in Dublin. The 7-minute show – Riverdance – became an international sensation, and in the wake of its success, Flatley created a new show, Lord of the Dance.

In 2018, he dipped his toes into the world of filmmaking with Blackbird, a film he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. It was released in Irish cinemas in September 2022.

This article originally appeared on HER

Header image via Instagram/michaelflatleyofficial

