Dublin adult store Miss Fantasia's has closed its doors

The purveyors of lingerie, latex and leather have been in business for well over 20 years.

If you grew up in Dublin and remember finally being allowed on trips into town with your friends, sans adult supervision, you'll probably walking past Miss Fantasia's and being quietly curious about the treasures that lay within. In a nation where people are perpetually terrified of and mortified by their own sexuality, an adult store of such mainstream renown is rare and despite hearing about closures across all industries in recent months, this one has definitely come as a shock. A trip into Miss Fantasia's was a right of passage, like your first teenage disco or getting a piercing at the kiosk in George's Street Arcade.

One of Dublin's most well known sex shops, Miss Fantasia's confirmed their closure with Lovin today. The signage has been removed from their South William Street shop and the window, once housing leather and wig-clad mannequins lays empty.

All signage has been removed from the South William Street shop front. Image via Instagram/fioncakes

Miss Fantasia's carried a vast range of toys, clothing, lingerie and hosiery, as well as manufacturing some of their own leather and rubber products and offering a repair service.

The reasons behind the closure have not been confirmed, but it's likely that Miss Fantasia's are another casualty of rising expenses and the cost-of-living crisis.

