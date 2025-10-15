Search icon

News

15th Oct 2025

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

lovindublin

Dublin deemed ‘most dangerous county’

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI), Ireland is the second best in the world when it comes to safety, falling slightly behind Iceland.

The GPI looks at a number of statistics, such as crime over a five-year period, to determine how ‘safe’ a country can be deemed.

Even though Ireland is considered a rather safe country, the crime statistics do break down the safety levels of each county, and the ‘most dangerous’ one might surprise you, or not.

Dublin is believed to be the most unsafe county in the Republic of Ireland over the last five years.

This might not be too hard to imagine with Store Street Garda Station in the city centre being the busiest station in the country, recording 43,731 crimes between September 2020 and September 2025.

To paint you a picture, the least busy Garda station in the country was Templederry, Co Tipperary, which only saw eight crimes over the last five years.

Now, if you’re wondering where the best place is to raise a family in Ireland, you’ll have to consider Roscommon, as it was ranked the safest county.

5,217 crimes were reported in Co Roscommon over the last five years, while Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo also ended up in the top five, being rounded out by Donegal.

Roscommon scored a whopping safety score of 0.77, while Dublin scored a substandard 0.35.

Cavan, Carlow, Meath and Kildare round out the bottom five counties in the republic.

Topics:

ireland

RELATED ARTICLES

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

ireland

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

By lovindublin

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

ireland

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

By lovindublin

NFL examining Dublin as a ‘feasible’ host city this Summer

Dublin

NFL examining Dublin as a ‘feasible’ host city this Summer

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

docuseries

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

By Ava Keady

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

bonfre

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

By Ava Keady

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

docuseries

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

By Ava Keady

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

By Ava Keady

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

autumn

12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

bonfre

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

By Ava Keady

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Christmas

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

By Ava Keady

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

dublin bike

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

By Ava Keady

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

music

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

By Ryan Jarrett

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Entertainment

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

By Ava Keady

Load more stories