‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

Dublin deemed ‘most dangerous county’

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI), Ireland is the second best in the world when it comes to safety, falling slightly behind Iceland.

The GPI looks at a number of statistics, such as crime over a five-year period, to determine how ‘safe’ a country can be deemed.

Even though Ireland is considered a rather safe country, the crime statistics do break down the safety levels of each county, and the ‘most dangerous’ one might surprise you, or not.

Dublin is believed to be the most unsafe county in the Republic of Ireland over the last five years.

This might not be too hard to imagine with Store Street Garda Station in the city centre being the busiest station in the country, recording 43,731 crimes between September 2020 and September 2025.

To paint you a picture, the least busy Garda station in the country was Templederry, Co Tipperary, which only saw eight crimes over the last five years.

Now, if you’re wondering where the best place is to raise a family in Ireland, you’ll have to consider Roscommon, as it was ranked the safest county.

5,217 crimes were reported in Co Roscommon over the last five years, while Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo also ended up in the top five, being rounded out by Donegal.

Roscommon scored a whopping safety score of 0.77, while Dublin scored a substandard 0.35.

Cavan, Carlow, Meath and Kildare round out the bottom five counties in the republic.