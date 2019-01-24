News

These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts

If you want some picture perfect Instagrams in the capital, these are the places to go

Instagram

There's loads of Insta-worthy places in Dublin and The Alex Hotel have compiled together a list of the top 30 around the capital.

This is the ultimate list of the Most Instagrammed Places in Dublin and some of these places would definitely be in the top percentage of the most hashtagged places in the world.

  • #1 Temple Bar (430,564)
  • #2 Phoenix Park (169,238)
  • #3 Croke Park (129,340)
  • #4 Malahide Castle (94,311)
  • #5 Dublin Zoo (89,964)
  • #6 Trinity College and The Book of Kells (77,166)
  • #7 St. Stephen’s Green (69,481)
  • #8 Guinness Storehouse and St James’ Gate (65,118)
  • #9 Dublin Castle (62,062)
  • #10 Grafton Street (60,115)
  • #11 Aviva Stadium (31,353)
  • #12 Marlay Park (31,142)
  • #13 Ha’Penny Bridge (29,813)
  • #14 Dublin Bay (28,234)
  • #15 Kilmainham Gaol (25,044)
  • #16 O’Connell Street (22,986)
  • #17 Poolbeg Lighthouse (22,586)
  • #18 Christchurch Cathedral (22,209)
  • #19 Dublin Mountains (21,557)
  • #20 Killiney Hill (18,058)
  • #21 Grand Canal Dock (16,105)
  • #22 Howth Cliff Walk (15,852)
  • #23 Merrion Square (15,209)
  • #24 Bulls Island (13,891)
  • #25 Samuel Beckett Bridge (13,804)
  • #26 The Spire (13,670)
  • #27 Dun Laoghaire Pier (11,801)
  • #28 Doors of Dublin (11,784)
  • #29 Dublin Port (9,864)
  • #30 Iveagh Gardens (9,562)

It's no surprise that Temple Bar is at number one and its popularity is so high that it beats the number two by more than double the number of posts.

Where's your favourite place to grab an Insta in Dublin? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT:10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants

Dublin Instagram Most Hashtagged Dublin Best Place For Instagram Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts
These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts
Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Dublin Restaurant Owner Has "No Response" To "Biggest Kip" Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin Restaurant Owner Has "No Response" To "Biggest Kip" Review On TripAdvisor
The U2 Visitor Centre In Dublin Is Finally Going Ahead
The U2 Visitor Centre In Dublin Is Finally Going Ahead
Dublin To Get Six Brand New Bus Routes As Part Of BusConnects Plans
Dublin To Get Six Brand New Bus Routes As Part Of BusConnects Plans
Dublin Is In The Top 25% In The World As The "Healthiest Cities In The World To Visit"
Dublin Is In The Top 25% In The World As The "Healthiest Cities In The World To Visit"
PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared
PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared
Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin
Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
PIC: 'Vikings' Actor Apologises After Tearing Into Fair City In Bizarre Late Night Rant
PIC: 'Vikings' Actor Apologises After Tearing Into Fair City In Bizarre Late Night Rant
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Dublin

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
News

Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
News

Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Dublin

Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Lifestyle

Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group