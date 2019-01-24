These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts

If you want some picture perfect Instagrams in the capital, these are the places to go

There's loads of Insta-worthy places in Dublin and The Alex Hotel have compiled together a list of the top 30 around the capital.

This is the ultimate list of the Most Instagrammed Places in Dublin and some of these places would definitely be in the top percentage of the most hashtagged places in the world.

#1 Temple Bar (430,564)

#2 Phoenix Park (169,238)

#3 Croke Park (129,340)

#4 Malahide Castle (94,311)

#5 Dublin Zoo (89,964)

#6 Trinity College and The Book of Kells (77,166)

#7 St. Stephen’s Green (69,481)

#8 Guinness Storehouse and St James’ Gate (65,118)

#9 Dublin Castle (62,062)

#10 Grafton Street (60,115)

#11 Aviva Stadium (31,353)

#12 Marlay Park (31,142)

#13 Ha’Penny Bridge (29,813)

#14 Dublin Bay (28,234)

#15 Kilmainham Gaol (25,044)

#16 O’Connell Street (22,986)

#17 Poolbeg Lighthouse (22,586)

#18 Christchurch Cathedral (22,209)

#19 Dublin Mountains (21,557)

#20 Killiney Hill (18,058)

#21 Grand Canal Dock (16,105)

#22 Howth Cliff Walk (15,852)

#23 Merrion Square (15,209)

#24 Bulls Island (13,891)

#25 Samuel Beckett Bridge (13,804)

#26 The Spire (13,670)

#27 Dun Laoghaire Pier (11,801)

#28 Doors of Dublin (11,784)

#29 Dublin Port (9,864)

#30 Iveagh Gardens (9,562)

It's no surprise that Temple Bar is at number one and its popularity is so high that it beats the number two by more than double the number of posts.

