Motorists Warned About 'Sulkys' On Road Following Dublin Person's Death

The inquest took place on Wednesday.

Garda Tape

A 12-year-old Dublin boy, who was killed after he was thrown under a lorry on a public road, was riding on a sulky cart when the incident happened. 

A sulky cart is a carriage that goes on the back of a horse that has two wheels and is tied around the horse. 

The Irish Sun stated that the accident happened at St Cuthbert’s Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in 2016 when the horse suddenly bolted meaning the cart collided with an oncoming truck.

The jury recommended that by-law related to the use of sulky carts on public roads should be brought in. 

Sean Doyle's mother stated that she "hope[s] no other child is lost in these circumstances."

“We are so glad of these recommendations, there is absolutely no way any child should be out on a sulky.”

The sulky car in question was belong to Sean's friend whose mother had advised him to drive it around the yard only. 

The tubular steel shaft connecting the cart to the horse’s harness snapped and Sean was thrown beneath the lorry.

Gardaí say that “It’s not a vehicle that should be used on a public highway.”

