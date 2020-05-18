New co-living space planned for top of Jervis Street Shopping Centre

Plans have been submitted to Dublin City Council for permission to develop a new co-living space on top of Jervis Street Shopping Centre.

This would see the demolition of some of the retail and car parking spaces in the centre to make way for 127 mostly 18 square metre co-living spaces. These would consist of common areas, lounges, a gym, kitchens, laundry and an amenity open space.

The six-storey co-living spaces would be built over the Mary Street entrance of the shopping centre.

The application also details plans for a "three-storey office development on top of the multi-storey car park."

Developers add, "The intention is to create an integrated mixed-use development of shopping, restaurants, services, living accommodation, offices and amenity spaces all within the same building and next to public transport."

This is just one of the co-living space applications that have been submitted to Dublin City Council recently.

Last year, An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to plans for a co-living development in Dún Laoghaire, which includes 208 studio dwellings with communal kitchens shared between 42 bedrooms. The proposed rent for the rooms is said to be €1,300 per month.

Mike Flannery, CEO of developers Bartra Capital Property described the co-living spaces as "a pragmatic decision based on Ireland's need to embrace new tenure types."

Appeals have been lodged against similar planning applications in areas such as Rathmines and Tallaght.

Last year, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy caused outrage by comparing the co-living spaces to "trendy boutique hotels".

