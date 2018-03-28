News

Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game

"We reckon it could be our most extensive seller..."

Monopolyd1

Anyone who has ever been in a serious game of Monopoly will know that, more often than not, the game either ends in tears, or in a major family feud. 

And it looks like things are going to heat up even more in households around the country as Monopoly are set to release a Dublin edition of the game. 

Yep, this is happening. An entire Monopoly board dedicated solely to our lovely, little city.

There was an Ireland edition of the game released years ago, in which a bunch of Dublin spots were featured, however this will be the first game that is exclusive to Dublin. 

Robert Osbourne from Winning Moves, the company that is producing the game under license from Hasbro, said they are expecting to be spoiled for choice when selecting landmarks for the board.

"This very special edition will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas and will hit shop shelves this October."

He added: "The game will be sold not just in Dublin shops but to the world via Amazon and online. We reckon it could be our most extensive seller."

Whether you're an avid Monopoly player, or you just fancy a good family play-off you'll definitely want to get your hands on this when it's out.

READ MORE: There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter
Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
This Bridal Shops Great Gesture Following Close Of Wedding World Is Going To Be A Wedding-Saver
This Bridal Shops Great Gesture Following Close Of Wedding World Is Going To Be A Wedding-Saver
PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England
PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England
New Longer Luas Trams 'Withdrawn' After Just Five Weeks Of Being In Service
New Longer Luas Trams 'Withdrawn' After Just Five Weeks Of Being In Service
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Sponsored

Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
News

Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter
News

Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
What's On!

Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin