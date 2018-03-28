Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game

"We reckon it could be our most extensive seller..."

Anyone who has ever been in a serious game of Monopoly will know that, more often than not, the game either ends in tears, or in a major family feud.



And it looks like things are going to heat up even more in households around the country as Monopoly are set to release a Dublin edition of the game.

Yep, this is happening. An entire Monopoly board dedicated solely to our lovely, little city.

There was an Ireland edition of the game released years ago, in which a bunch of Dublin spots were featured, however this will be the first game that is exclusive to Dublin.

Robert Osbourne from Winning Moves, the company that is producing the game under license from Hasbro, said they are expecting to be spoiled for choice when selecting landmarks for the board.

"This very special edition will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas and will hit shop shelves this October."

He added: "The game will be sold not just in Dublin shops but to the world via Amazon and online. We reckon it could be our most extensive seller."

Whether you're an avid Monopoly player, or you just fancy a good family play-off you'll definitely want to get your hands on this when it's out.

READ MORE: There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here