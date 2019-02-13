New Report Reveals The Shocking Amount Of Time Dubliners Spent Sitting In Traffic Last Year

You might as well be paying rent

Sitting in traffic is one of the most frustrating ways to spend your time but as Dubliners we're more than used to it.

A new report by motor data company Inrix found that Dublin motorists spent a total of 246 hours in their car in 2018. In other words, just over 10 days or the equivalent of a week-and-a-half jaunt to sunnier climes. We know where we'd rather be.

Of more than 200 cities surveyed, only those driving in Bogota (272 hours) and Rome (254 hours) sat in their vehicles more than us.

In other news, city centre speeds for Dublin were slower than anywhere else with an average speed of just 9.6 hours at peak hours.

With spring just around the corner it might be time to leave the car at home at get walking.

READ NEXT: PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik