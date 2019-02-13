News

New Report Reveals The Shocking Amount Of Time Dubliners Spent Sitting In Traffic Last Year

You might as well be paying rent

Shutterstock 354485693

Sitting in traffic is one of the most frustrating ways to spend your time but as Dubliners we're more than used to it.

A new report by motor data company Inrix found that Dublin motorists spent a total of 246 hours in their car in 2018. In other words, just over 10 days or the equivalent of a week-and-a-half jaunt to sunnier climes. We know where we'd rather be.

Of more than 200 cities surveyed, only those driving in Bogota (272 hours) and Rome (254 hours) sat in their vehicles more than us.

In other news, city centre speeds for Dublin were slower than anywhere else with an average speed of just 9.6 hours at peak hours.

With spring just around the corner it might be time to leave the car at home at get walking.

READ NEXT: PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik

Dublin traffic worst
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
New Report Reveals The Shocking Amount Of Time Dubliners Spent Sitting In Traffic Last Year
New Report Reveals The Shocking Amount Of Time Dubliners Spent Sitting In Traffic Last Year
Temple Bar Restaurant Closed After 'An Active Cockroach Infestation' Was Discovered
Temple Bar Restaurant Closed After 'An Active Cockroach Infestation' Was Discovered
Plans Are In Place For A New Pedestrian Plaza Right Next To The Ha'penny Bridge
Plans Are In Place For A New Pedestrian Plaza Right Next To The Ha'penny Bridge
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Massive Dublin Gig This Summer
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Massive Dublin Gig This Summer
Dublin Manager Jim Gavin Responds To Diarmuid Connolly And Jason Sherlock Rumours
Dublin Manager Jim Gavin Responds To Diarmuid Connolly And Jason Sherlock Rumours
PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik
PICS: Kealy's Pub In Swords Was Battered Over The Weekend By Storm Erik
Students Urged To Get Vaccine As Trinity College Hit By Outbreak Of Mumps
Students Urged To Get Vaccine As Trinity College Hit By Outbreak Of Mumps
Storm Erik Caused The Diversion Of A Dublin-Bound Flight Today
Storm Erik Caused The Diversion Of A Dublin-Bound Flight Today
A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs
A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs
PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today
A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today
A Brand New Fitness, Food and Wellness Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Sponsored

A Brand New Fitness, Food and Wellness Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
10 Of The Most Priceless Tweets About The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street
Dublin

10 Of The Most Priceless Tweets About The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street
This Sustainable Fashion Event Is Just What You Need To Breathe New Life Into All Your Old Denim
Dublin

This Sustainable Fashion Event Is Just What You Need To Breathe New Life Into All Your Old Denim

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
Video

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Pics

PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
Video

Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage
Pics

PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group