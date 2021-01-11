Close

New rules on the sale of alcohol are in place from today

By James Fenton

January 11, 2021 at 10:43am

A range of new rules regarding the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off-licenses are coming into place from today.

The new measures on alcohol sales are part of the Government's Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 and follow the introduction in November of a rule that ensures supermarkets place a barrier of at least 1.2 metres in height at the entrance of the alcohol section of their store.

The changes introduced today focus on 'multi-buy' deals, with customers no longer able to avail of promotions such as 'buy X bottles of wine for €50' or 'buy three cans of beer and get a fourth free.'

As well as that, alcohol purchases will no longer be valid when customers use loyalty points to pick up their shopping. Vouchers will also no longer be permitted in be used in order to purchase alcohol.

The Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 is in place to, among other reasons: 'increase that price, to provide for the labelling of alcohol products including the inclusion of health warnings and the alcohol content and energy content of alcohol products on alcohol product containers and to provide for restrictions in relation to the advertising and sponsorship of alcohol products.'

You can read more about the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 here.

