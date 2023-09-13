'Bad idea, right?' Olivia Rodrigo announces Dublin show for 2024

And it's sooner than you might think.

Huge news for Olivia Rodrigo fans, as she has announced a Dublin date for her upcoming GUTS tour, and it's coming up quickly. The singer songwriter took to Instagram to share the news, as did the 3Arena, revealing she would be playing on April 30th.

Fans first copped that the 20 year old singer might be coming back to Dublin when the 3Arena posted a photograph of the premises on their Instagram, lit up with purple lights, with the simple caption "tomORrow".

Advertisement

The emphasised OR for Olivia Rodrigo as well as the recognisable purple hue so many have come to associate with the singer and her debut album "Sour" had us all acting like Nancy Drew and picking up the clues they were putting down.

The singer songwriter first performed in Dublin in June 2022 at Fairview Park, with tickets selling out at lightning speed, and following the release of her sophomore album "Guts", we're sure tickets for this gig will go even faster.

Tickets officially go on sale on Thursday September 21 but as with the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, you will need to register your interest, and not everyone will get a link to purchase tickets.

Advertisement

So get registering guys and girlies.

Header images via Instagram / 3Arena & / Olivia Rodrigo

READ ON:

- Discussion around selling the RTÉ Donnybrook base arise amid financial crisis

Advertisement

- Wonderlights Malahide is back for Christmas 2023 with a magical new theme

- 5 Oktoberfest 2023 events to check out in Dublin