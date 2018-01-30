One Of Dublin's Busiest Roads Will Be Closed From 9pm Onwards For Maintenance

Worth taking note of, if you're a regular user of this road.

Live Drive have announced over Twitter that the Samuel Beckett Bridge will be closed from 9pm overnight on Tuesday night.

They stated that road maintenance was taking place on the bridge but ensured users of the road that it would be back open in the morning.

MAINTENANCE: Samuel Beckett Bridge will be closed this evening to both pedestrian and vehicular access from 9pm until 6am on Weds 31st Jan. Take alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/rzKKl6FLw0 — Live Drive (@LiveDrive) January 30, 2018

