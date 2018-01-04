One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison

Convicted killer Linda Mulhall has been released from prison after serving 12 years for her part in the killing of Farah Swaleh Noor.

Linda, along with her younger sister Charlotte, killed the Kenyan national and dismembered his body at the home of their mother Kathleen in March 2005. Charlotte initiated the murder by slashing the victim in the throat with a Stanley knife before Linda repeatedly hit him over the head with a hammer. Kathleen had been in a relationship with Noor until his death.

Linda (42) was convicted of manslaughter and walked free from the women's Dochas Centre prison on Tuesday.

The case gained national attention after Noor's leg was seen floating in the Royal Canal near Croke Park 10 days after the killing. The siblings were dubbed the 'Scissor Sisters' by the media in reference to the manner in which they cut up the victim's body and left parts of it, including the head, in different locations around Dublin.

Charlotte remains in prison serving a life sentence for murder.

