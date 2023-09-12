One person has died following Capel Street fire

By Stephen Porzio

September 12, 2023 at 11:16am

Tragic news.

One person has died after a fire on Capel Street in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of the blaze at 44 Capel Street at around 4.30pm on Monday (11 September).

"Five fire engines and a turntable ladder are now on scene," a Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

"Firefighting operations are continuing with breathing apparatus teams working to extinguish the fire."

A Garda spokesperson said that the building fire was brought under control by the fire services after a number of people were evacuated.

However, one deceased person was located in a residential unit inside the building.

Capel Street fire

In a follow-up statement on Tuesday morning, Dublin Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter:

"Sadly, a person has died following a fire in Capel Street yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with the person’s family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

According to Gardaí, the scene was preserved overnight pending a technical examination and the body of the person has been taken to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, 12 September.

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further details regarding the deceased at this time," a spokesperson added.

This article originally appeared on JOE 

Header images via Twitter/DublinFireBrigade

READ ON: Suspected arson causes significant damage to Dublin 8 distillery

