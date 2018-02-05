News

Gardaí Warn Public That 'Operation Ketch' Is Being Put In Place In Capital And Rest Of Country

One of their biggest operations to date.

Garda

Gardaí have confirmed on Monday that they will be holding a press media briefing on 5th February to inform the public about their latest operation. 

'Operation Ketch' is an operation targeting suspects who are in possession of distributing child exploitation material.

It could become one of the Gardaí's biggest operations to date and follows Operations 'Thor' and 'Storm' which were also put in place to crack down on criminal offences. 

The media briefing is taking place in Serious Crime Operations, Harcourt Square Dublin 2 at 3pm. 

RTÉ are stating that over 30 homes in 12 counties have been searched as part of the operation and were carried out over the weekend. 

Computers, phones and other equipment have been seized as part of the operation with arrests and charges expected to follow. 

Searches began last Saturday and continued today in counties including Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford while homes in other parts of Munster and Leinster have been searched also. 

