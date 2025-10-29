Search icon

News

29th Oct 2025

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

Ava Keady

The city’s contemporary art scene will take centre stage next month.

Dublin Gallery Weekend (DGW) returns from November 6-9, celebrating the best of the city’s contemporary art.

Presented by the Contemporary Art Gallery Association (CAGA) and produced by SoSimpatico, this year’s edition will feature more than 100 artists across 40 galleries, cultural institutions, and creative spaces.

DGW has also partnered with the Guinness Storehouse to mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic St James’s Gate attraction.

As part of the collaboration, the public art initiative These Walls has commissioned new works celebrating the heritage and identity of Dublin 8.

Catherine Toolan, Managing Director at Guinness Storehouse, said they were ‘thrilled to join forces with Dublin Gallery Weekend in a pivotal year for visual arts in Ireland’.

She added: “Through this partnership, we deepen our commitment to commissioning contemporary art and amplifying fresh voices, building on Guinness’s storied legacy of patronage and community investment in Dublin 8.”

Highlights of DGW 2025 include These Walls: Landmarks by Hazel O’Sullivan and Niall de Buitléar, inspired by Guinness’s ROSC archives, on show in the Storehouse atrium from 7 November.

Other events include Rising Conversations in the Gravity Bar and Walking Tours: Art in Motion (8–9 November) through The Liberties.

Additional highlights feature works by Cecilia Vicuña, Atsushi Kaga, and Frank Sweeney, alongside major Picasso and Maurice Marinot exhibitions at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Full details and tickets are available on the DGC website, and while most events are free, some require booking due to capacity limits.

Topics:

dublin gallery weekend

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

sensitive

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

By Lovin' Media

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

sensitive

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

By Lovin' Media

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

food

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

dublin halloween

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

By Sarah McKenna

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

food

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

By Ava Keady

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Load more stories