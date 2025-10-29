Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

The city’s contemporary art scene will take centre stage next month.

Dublin Gallery Weekend (DGW) returns from November 6-9, celebrating the best of the city’s contemporary art.

Presented by the Contemporary Art Gallery Association (CAGA) and produced by SoSimpatico, this year’s edition will feature more than 100 artists across 40 galleries, cultural institutions, and creative spaces.

DGW has also partnered with the Guinness Storehouse to mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic St James’s Gate attraction.

As part of the collaboration, the public art initiative These Walls has commissioned new works celebrating the heritage and identity of Dublin 8.

Catherine Toolan, Managing Director at Guinness Storehouse, said they were ‘thrilled to join forces with Dublin Gallery Weekend in a pivotal year for visual arts in Ireland’.

She added: “Through this partnership, we deepen our commitment to commissioning contemporary art and amplifying fresh voices, building on Guinness’s storied legacy of patronage and community investment in Dublin 8.”

Highlights of DGW 2025 include These Walls: Landmarks by Hazel O’Sullivan and Niall de Buitléar, inspired by Guinness’s ROSC archives, on show in the Storehouse atrium from 7 November.

Other events include Rising Conversations in the Gravity Bar and Walking Tours: Art in Motion (8–9 November) through The Liberties.

Additional highlights feature works by Cecilia Vicuña, Atsushi Kaga, and Frank Sweeney, alongside major Picasso and Maurice Marinot exhibitions at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Full details and tickets are available on the DGC website, and while most events are free, some require booking due to capacity limits.