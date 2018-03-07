Parents Warned After "Suspicious Approaches" To Children Outside Two Dublin Schools

Gardaí have been investigating the two separate incidents.

Two schools in Dublin have warned parents to be vigilant after there was two incidents of a "suspicious approaches" by men.

One incident happened in Castleknock while the other took place in Clondalkin when they individual children were walking home from school.

Gardaí said about the event in Castleknock that: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating reports of an alleged suspicious approach to a juvenile female. The incident occurred on Castleknock Drive on the 5/3/2018 at approximately 15.40 hrs.

"It’s understood a male youth, not previously known to the girl, approached and spoke to her. The girl became frightened, ran from the scene and raised the alarm."

In the second separate incident in Clondalkin, a man approached a young girl and a WhatsApp message was then sent around advising parents to talk to their children about safety.

However, Gardaí issued a statement on the matter saying that there was "no malicious intent", that they "identified the male" and although there was "interaction involved, it was purely innocent."

