Parliament Street goes traffic free 3 days a week this summer

A trial run for possible permanent pedestrianisation in the future.

Councillor Danny Byrne of Fine Gael took to Twitter to share the news, that Parliament Street would be traffic free on a part-time basis over the summer.

His tweet read as such:

"*Update* Parliament Street will become Traffic Free in the evenings every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 6.30pm until 11pm from the 21st of July until the end of August. More permanent proposals for the street will be brought to councillors at the Sep area meeting."

That means that for 13.5 hours over three days a week, Parliament Street will be officially pedestrianised.

This new pedestrianisation of Parliament Street began on the 21st July and will take place between Thursdays and Saturdays from 6:30pm to 11pm until the end of August. It will then be reviewed, with the possibility of the street being pedestrianised on a more permanent basis.

Proposals for Parliament Street to be permanently traffic free will be brought forth in September. Who knows, it could join other traffic free streets in Dublin, such as Capel Street. Most recently, South William Street will be fully pedestrianised, despite opposition.

