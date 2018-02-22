Parts Of Dublin Are Without Water This Evening Due To A Burst Main

The county council has apologised for the inconvenience

Parts of Dublin 15 have been left without water this evening due to a burst main.

Supply will not be back in Meadow Copse and Beechwood Downs and Close until 5pm.

Irish Water is aware of the problem.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption," said Fingal County Council.

READ NEXT: DART Delayed After Fight Breaks Out Over Packet Of Tissues

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here